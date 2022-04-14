Anderson
Project Fairy Godmother: Prom Dress Giveaway 4-8 p.m. at Family Resource Center, 28 W. 12th St.
Maundy Thursday Service 7 p.m. at Fifth Street United Methodist Church, 1124 W. Fifth St.
Maundy Thursday Service 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents: Gillian Lintz, mezzo soprano, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; York Performance Hall University Blvd.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting and program, 7-9 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 N. Rangeline Road.
“The Dealer Smiles” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
“Bye Bye Birdie” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Daleville
First-ever Mom’s Group: The Hangout, 8101 S. Walnut St.