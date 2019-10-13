Halloween 2019: Costumes, treats and tip

Dressed to thrill
Halloween is a chance to celebrate whimsy and fantasy and have fun. And the holiday is not complete without dressing up in costumes and taking on an alternate persona.
Many of the costumes people will covet this year involve the movie and television characters that have entertained the masses in the months leading up to October. With that in mind, these get-ups are poised to be plentiful as kids and adults begin their hunt for Halloween candy.
FORTNITE
Gamers of all ages still can’t get enough of the multiplayer game that exploded on the scene in 2017. Fans are still going strong and may want to emulate their favorite characters from the battle.
SPIDER-MAN
Peter Parker’s European trip is put on hold when he agrees to help Nick Fury uncover some mysteries. The latest Spider-Man was highly anticipated, so Halloween revelers likely can’t wait to spin their own webs and don the suit.
STRANGER THINGS
The incredibly popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” has sparked an entire subculture of fans. Now in its third season, viewers have immersed themselves in 1980s pop culture and the lives of the main characters. Whether they choose to go as a Demogorgon, Eleven, Dustin, Mike, or Will, the sci-fi show is sure to spawn some recognizable costumes.
INFINITY WAR & ENDGAME
Marvel gave fans two action-packed movies featuring a slew of characters from the Marvel cinematic universe. Fans can pick among Thanos, Thor, Captain America, Doctor Strange, or any of their movie and comic book heroes for Halloween fun.
GAME OF THRONES
Having recently finished its final season, “Game of Thrones” enjoyed a remarkable and wildly popular run. Based on George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels, the show became one of the most popular programs on television, attracting legions of fans following the antics in the Seven Kingdoms. People can pull from costumes emulating popular characters from the series.
DISNEY
With the release of live-action versions of some of their animated films, Disney fanatics may once again channel Aladdin, Simba, Jasmine, Dumbo, and more.
Don't forget about the dog ...
According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 29 million consumers plan to dress up their pet for Halloween. From unicorns to hotdogs and spiders to triceratops, our four-legged friends can be decked out for trick-or-treating or other Halloween events.
Candy corn turns chocolate bark into Halloween treat
Festive Halloween treats can be easily concocted with a little imagination. Crafting a homemade chocolate and candy bark is one way to incorporate many of the candies and other treats synonymous with Halloween in a single delicious bite.
According to Baking Bites, an online source of recipes and cooking advice, chocolate bark is a sheet of chocolate that is usually covered with nuts, dried fruits, candies, or additional pieces of chocolate. Bark, which is an easily prepared homemade dessert, can be broken apart into pieces.
Making bark begins with a favorite melting chocolate. Individuals can use candy-making chocolate that may need to be tempered and poured, or they can melt down chocolate bars and chips. This is best done in a double boiler set over simmering water. Some people have success melting chocolate in a microwave on low until the right consistency is reached.
The chocolate should be spread out on a pan lined with parchment paper or another nonstick surface, such as oiled aluminum foil. While the chocolate is still tacky, add the desired bark ingredients. Come Halloween, cooks can use candy corn, pretzels, raisins, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and even dried cranberries to give the treat a seasonal feel. Of course, the bark can be customized to any flavor profile. Another fun idea is to have gummy worms or other candies sticking out of the bark for a truly 3-D effect.
Some people may choose to use white chocolate or melting candies in different colors (orange and yellow) to add even more appeal to Halloween-theme bark.
Let the bark cool and harden. It can then be lifted off of the pan and broken into pieces.
Save cash, the planet with these costume recycling tips
Billions of dollars are spent each year on Halloween costumes, according to the National Retail Federation. Many of these costumes are worn just once. The environmental group Recycle Nation states that Halloween costumes are often made with low-value materials like petroleum-based polyester and a mix of other materials. Financially savvy environmentalists may lament that Halloween costumes can be wasteful and potentially harmful to the environment. Recycling and reusing these garments can quell such concerns.
And clever costumes can be made from items already on hand.
USE RECYCLED MATERIALS
Pinterest is awash with ideas for turning different materials into homemade Halloween costumes. With a little creativity, boxes, paper bags, plastic water bottles, and more can be upcycled into costumes at little or no cost. Afterwards, costumes can be broken down and individual parts can be recycled.
Parents also can look for items around the house that potentially can be used to make costumes. An apron and a whisk is the perfect representation of a pastry chef. Wearing a pair of overalls and holding a hammer can signify a construction worker.
SWAP AND SHARE COSTUMES
Another way to get more mileage out of costumes is to swap them with other people. This way another family can benefit, and the costume will not end up in the garbage after a single use.
Consider turning the idea into a fundraiser for a school or sports organization. People can donate their costumes to the cause, and then others can shop the selection and pay a $5 donation for a costume. The school or organization keeps the proceeds, and kids get gently used costumes.
RECYCLE WHERE APPLICABLE
Petroleum-based Halloween costumes that go into landfills will sit there a long time. Choosing costumes made from natural materials can help prevent this problem.
Clothing and textiles are notoriously hard to recycle, but some items on costumes may be recycled into new things. Theater groups perhaps can use pieces of old costumes to create wardrobes for their productions. Or children can use items for pretend play. Crafters with a creative eye may take apart pieces of costumes and turn them into artwork or home decor.
SELL OLDER COSTUMES
Try selling a costume through an online site like Craigslist. Many people are happy to get a discount on costumes that are in good shape. Otherwise, work with a thrift shop or consignment store. Accessories like tiaras, swords, hats, and cloaks also can be sold or swapped.