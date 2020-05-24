ANDERSON — While many of her fellow college students spend their weekends studying, sleeping or — these days — virtually connecting with their friends, Tori Phelps spends her time creating customized hair accessories for her own business: Hip and Turb Headbands.
Phelps is a junior at Anderson University, where she studies visual communication design and public relations.
“I started as a business major with a focus in entrepreneurship, which is ironic — maybe I should have stayed there, considering what I do now,” she joked.
The budding entrepreneur began her business more or less accidentally. In the spring of 2018 she started making headbands because she couldn’t find any that fit properly.
“After I made headbands for my sister and me, my sister suggested that I put them on Facebook,” Phelps recalled.
She was hesitant, she says, but then her sister “took my phone and posted them for me, and it just blew up from there.”
The first day the headbands were posted on Facebook, Phelps had four or five people wanting the merchandise. She didn’t expect the interest to last, but six months later, she realized this was something she wanted to continue, so she established Hip and Turb Headbands.
The company sells customized headbands, scrunchies and cups — and, lately, face masks. Prices range from $8 to $12.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left Phelps stranded in Arizona since AU’s spring break in the middle of March, but she has continued to make products there.
“Oddly enough, my business has grown so much since I’ve been here,” she says.
Using what she has learned in her design major, Phelps has created her own logo and has done all of her own branding. She received her LLC, or limited liability company, status in December 2019.
“In the eyes of the state, I am an actual company,” Phelps said. “The status protects me as an individual from getting sued. I can also allow consignments, which allows me to do more work, go to bigger events or shows, and overall gives me more options to grow.”
Phelps, who resides in Yorktown, runs her business through a public group on Facebook, where she has around 1,300 members. Every other Sunday at 7:30 p.m., she runs a Facebook Live sale, during which she sells approximately 200 headbands.
Before the sales, Phelps prepares all of the products she is going to list.
“I usually try to have everything premade and ready for the sale,” she said.
To make the hippie, boho wrap and turban style headbands, Phelps — with the help of her mother, Autumn Phelps — cuts and trims the fabric. Then she does the sewing herself.
“I’m really weird about sewing,” she said. “I’m the only one who sews because I feel like that is actually creating the product. I’ve never sent out a product that I haven’t sewn.”
During her Facebook Live sales, Phelps engages with her customers and shows them products she has for sale that week. Afterward, she sends out invoices through PayPal.
“I give individuals until payday to pay for their products,” Phelps said.
Once the products are paid for, she sends them out.
Phelps noted that she does everything manually and that it is “kind of fun to see what goes into running every step of your own business. Sometimes I feel like I am running my own miniature Amazon. It’s definitely more time consuming than difficult.”
From a young age, Phelps seemed drawn to the idea of making and selling things. She recalls that she launched her first enterprise — in a manner of speaking — when she was 8 years old.
“I had this thing called Tori’s Shop,” she recalls. “My mom would buy me these craft sets to make all different types of things, and then I would turn around and sell whatever I made to her. Even when my grandma came over, I would set up my shop to sell to her.”
The future of Hip and Turb Headbands is wide open, as Phelps considers expanding her business after expected graduation from Anderson University in May 2021.
“My dream would be to be a hippie on a beach,” she said with a smile. “I’m going to grow my hair out, move to the beach and open a headband shop.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.