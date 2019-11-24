Holiday lights displays brightening up the season

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the past few years, Indianapolis has added several holiday venues that can easily become traditions for central Indiana families.
There has for decades been the world’s largest Christmas tree and holiday lights at Monument Circle, Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg Museum and Christmas at the Zoo.
In recent years, Lights at the Brickyard and Winterlights at Newfields have been added.
This year brings a new addition that should rapidly become a holiday mainstay, with Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
There are more than 1 million LED lights located throughout the infield of the fairgrounds track for motorists to drive through, with the motion of the lights synchronized to music, which plays through a vehicle radio.
The 2-mile drive, which takes about 25 minutes to complete, is a dazzling display of animated lights in a variety of shapes.
The drive includes several venues where you pass through a tunnel of lights that flash on and off in time to the music.
The only way to describe the display is awesome.
We have visited Newfields ever since they started the Winterlights three years ago and have been to IMS and Monument Circle.
But the display at the Indiana State Fairgounds exceeded our expectations. From the moment you drive under the tunnel to get to the infield your vision is of Christmas lights flashing in an array of patterns.
At Newfields, there are 1.5 million lights for patrons of the former Indianapolis Museum of Art to leisurely walk through and a display in front of the Lilly House is synchronized to “The Nutcracker.”
There are more than 3 million lights at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the opportunity to drive around the famed oval and front straight.
This display is geared more to the younger members of the family and includes cartoon characters, snowmen, Santa and his reindeer.
The Circle of Lights is highlighted annually on the night after Thanksgiving when the world’s largest Christmas tree is lit. This year an added attraction is Shining A Light that honors veterans with music and voiceovers.
Another display not to be missed is the annual display at Kokomo’s We Care Park, where an entire neighborhood has been transformed with more than 1 million lights and holiday decorations.