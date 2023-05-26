ALEXANDRIA — A liking for fire trucks and a desire to help people have helped forge a lifelong fire service career for Alexandria Assistant Chief Jake Hendrick.
Helping others involves more than putting out fires, Hendrick explained. It can often mean tending to victims’ mental health.
“(When) somebody’s house catches on fire, their whole world just burned away, their memories, their heirlooms, everything,” he said.
“I talk to every single person that I’m involved with on a call and let them know what I feel and that I know that there’s a mental state with it. And I will always be an avenue to find them the resources to get the help they need.”
Joel Nichols, a lieutenant with the Alexandria Fire Department, loves Hendrick’s caring personality and that he attempts to look at an issue from as many angles as possible.
Hendrick’s community service continues after he leaves work. He’s a husband and father of four children. He also coaches softball and is an Alexandria Youth League board member.
Hendrick said he enjoys being there for the kids he coaches, creating a “safe haven” for them.
“He’s very involved with his (own) children and other children in the community, trying to make things better, trying to keep the kids on the right path,” said Adam Matson, a firefighter and paramedic in Alexandria.
Community service is important not only to Hendrick but the other firefighters, as well.
“We’ve got a vested interest in this community. It’s our community and we’ve got to protect it,” Matson said.
Hendrick’s interest in firefighting began when he was a young kid who wanted to ride in the “big red trucks.” He still feels that same excitement when stepping into a firetruck and going on call.
As a fireman and, as of 2021, a paramedic, Hendrick is one of many first responders in his family. Several of the men on his mother’s side were firemen. Police officers came from his father’s side.
Hendrick’s stepfather was also a firefighter. He remembers accompanying him on calls.
“I rode with him going to scenes and seeing fire, watching the devastation unfold, watching the ones that were trained put the pieces back together,” he recalled.
Putting things back together requires critical thinking and a willingness to risk it all.
“If you don’t have that mentality and you can’t problem solve when that roof is collapsing, knowing that somebody may be in there, then what are you doing?” he said.