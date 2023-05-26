Many years ago, our church visited Free Will Baptist Family Ministries in Greeneville, Tennessee.
While many are served through this ministry, it was our visit to their Pregnancy Resource Center that would change the course of history for Anderson resident Debbie Danner.
A flame was ignited in her that day, and it has become so much more than any of us could have ever imagined. The moment she returned home, Debbie rolled up her sleeves and began planning and promoting her vision, which would later become Anderson’s own Lil Miracles Pregnancy Resource Center.
Lil Miracles, founded in 2011, is a faith-based, non-profit organization that believes children are a gift from God. Free pregnancy tests, doctor referrals, alternatives to abortion, as well as diapers, wipes, baby food and clothing are made available to those in need. Life-skills classes to learn parenting, nutrition, cooking and computers are available, as are Bible classes.
Debbie’s selfless compassion, contagious positivity and gift for partnering with others in her community has fanned the flame that was ignited within her over a decade ago. The value statement on which Lil Miracles was founded captures her vision perfectly, “Lil Miracles: A Mission of Love.”
Throughout the years, Debbie has become a conduit of love to her community. Not only does she lift up and empower those she serves, but her genuine gratitude and love for others flows over into the very organizations that support her mission of love. Her social media posts reflect her passion not only for parents in need, but for those living in abusive situations, victims of human-trafficking and victims of bullying.
Her amazing gift for philanthropy is evident as she partners with other community servants through community-wide events. Through Debbie’s perseverance, those who receive, as well as those who give, are blessed beyond measure.