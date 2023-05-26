Will Place Kelly Seleyman

In 2020, Kelly Seleyman, who was executive director of Willow Place in Anderson, looked over the pieces of art that decorate the main hallway of the women’s shelter on East 10th Street.

While battling a very aggressive cancer, Kelly Seleyman was able to build the local women’s homeless shelter, Willow Place.

It was a difficult journey for her to do so, but she was determined, and she saw it through.

She also served as a Stephen Minister, to walk through their tough times, and was just a ray of sunshine in this world despite being in the middle of a battle for her life.

She was a certified surgical technologist and helped people in that aspect of her life as well. Ask anyone, and they would tell you the same about Kelly.

— Laura Callen

