While battling a very aggressive cancer, Kelly Seleyman was able to build the local women’s homeless shelter, Willow Place.
It was a difficult journey for her to do so, but she was determined, and she saw it through.
She also served as a Stephen Minister, to walk through their tough times, and was just a ray of sunshine in this world despite being in the middle of a battle for her life.
She was a certified surgical technologist and helped people in that aspect of her life as well. Ask anyone, and they would tell you the same about Kelly.
— Laura Callen