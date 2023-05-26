PENDLETON — The classroom is Melissa Franklin’s happy place.
As she wraps up her second year teaching language arts to seventh and eighth graders at Pendleton Heights Middle School, Franklin said the relationships she builds with her students go beyond everyday academics.
“Being around the children is the absolute best part of my job,” said Franklin, a Hancock County native who has taught in the South Madison school district since 2011.
“Even on my hardest days, if I’m in the hallway and I get surrounded by hugs and I-love-yous and high-fives and fist bumps. Just being able to be with the kids is so much fun.”
Upon graduating from Ball State University, Franklin’s original focus was early-childhood education. She started out teaching first grade, but soon gravitated toward older students, she says, because “I realized that I was craving deeper, more meaningful relationships — not that you can’t have those with smaller kids, but those are more necessary, needs-based kinds of relationships.”
She moved into a role teaching sixth grade for a few years before moving up to junior high classes. Colleagues soon noticed in Franklin an ability to bond quickly even with hard-to-reach students.
“She makes connections with every single student, and the tough ones that it’s hard to connect with, she finds a way,” said Pendleton Heights Middle School Principal Jenny Chestnut. “It’s her mission to connect with those that don’t want to be connected with.”
The respect she’s earned among her peers was recognized recently when she was named a winner of the Max Beigh Enriching Education Award in April. The honor recognizes educators in the county who make significant contributions to improving the lives of young people.
“She brings a lot of positive energy to her job,” said Mark Hall, superintendent of South Madison Community School Corp. “I think one of her strengths is she’s really good at creating positive relationships with her students. She invests herself in their learning.”
The Beigh Award came as a surprise to Franklin, she said, because those who nominated her are coworkers who she often seeks out for advice and encouragement.
“It was so humbling to me, because the peers that nominated me are teachers that I look up to, teachers that I go to for advice,” she said. “To see their words written down, I was completely speechless.”
For Franklin, the recognition affirms her passion for teaching and learning and also reminds her of the responsibility she has in preparing her students — academically and relationally — for the future.
“I teach English, and I love teaching what I teach, but I really love just being there for the kids as well,” she said. “That’s what fuels me.”