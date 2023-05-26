ANDERSON — Aside from living his dream of being a police officer, Assistant Anderson Police Chief Norman Rayford is an active community member.
“I wanted at the age of eight to be either a preacher or a police officer,” he said. “All my life, it was a calling. Knew I was going to preach and/or be a police man.”
As the oldest sibling, he was exposed to family members being bullied.
“I’m the eldest of the family and started helping those that couldn’t help themselves,” he explained.
Rayford graduated from Highland High School in 1994 and attended Chatman Community College in Alabama seeking a degree in criminal justice.
After returning to Anderson just before the birth of his oldest child, Rayford worked for Anderson Community Schools as a custodian before becoming a police officer in 1999.
“It was most definitely a dream come true,” he said.
Over the years, Rayford has worked on patrol, as head of security for Anderson City Court and as a detective for 12 years.
He was named assistant chief in charge of the uniform division by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. in 2022.
“I always talked to people right and straightforward,” Rayford said of his years as a detective. “I don’t play the game. You know if you messed up, and I will hold you accountable.”
Aside from his police duties, Rayford has always been involved in the community.
He is a past master of the local Peerless Lodge and has been active in the local and state Black Expo organizations.
“We support not-for-profit organizations” fiscally, Rayford said. “We cook all the mashed potatoes for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner put on by James Warner. If an organization calls for us to assist, we offer them help.”
Warner said supplying the mashed potatoes is an important part of the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner.
“It’s a big project,” he said. “They prepare and deliver the food and always stay to help.”
Warner called Rayford a “hometown hero.”
“He really is a great guy,” he said of Rayford. “He’s involved in many activities and very much involved in the community.”
Rayford is also involved in a local mentoring program and is a member of an Indianapolis band that performs to help not-for-profits raise funds.
“There are more people in the community willing to step up and do volunteer work,” he said. “It helps because I’m from Anderson and have never left the community, so I have developed relationships.”