INDIANAPOLIS — To protect public health amid the coronavirus pandemic, many traditional holiday festivities have been postponed, canceled or altered in significant ways.
But one long-standing Christmas tradition continues this year at the Indianapolis Zoo.
Since 1967, the Indianapolis Zoo’s light display has been a holiday must for families. The Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo to decorate with lights for the Christmas holiday and is a delight for children of all ages.
As you enter Santa’s Village, a new addition to the display this year, snowflakes float through the air. In the village, children can visit with Santa Claus, see reindeer or enjoy some goodies at Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen. Drawing a large number of children, there is often a line to visit with Santa Claus and have a picture taken. This year, Santa is seated behind a desk to maintain social distancing.
Depending on the weather, the zoo’s animals may be on display, including the penguin encounter, seals, walruses and tigers.
There are warming stations, where large kettles are filled with burning logs to keep visitors comfortable while enjoying hot chocolate or an adult beverage.
The grounds of the zoo are filled with twinkling lights, and there is the Tunnel of Lights where you can take pictures inside the tunnel and surrounded by glowing lights.
There is a line, but it moves at a rapid pace.
For visitors looking for romance, there is the Mistletoe Kisses Gazebo, a picturesque place to find one of 10 hidden mistletoe.
There are decorated Christmas trees located throughout the property, which make the perfect setting for a family photo.
The “We Three Trees” change colors to the music playing, and close by are the flamingos surrounding a pond.
The zoo train is operating to transport visitors around the decorated fairgrounds for a nominal fee. Youngsters can also ride the carousel in Santa’s Village.
On select Saturday nights, there are carolers from the Indianapolis Symphony Choir entertaining.
Tickets are available online, with timed visits to reduce the number of people at the zoo. Social distancing and wearing of face masks are encouraged.
The dolphin show is playing to capacity crowds, so a ticket purchase in advance is necessary.
Christmas at the Zoo runs through Dec. 30, with the Zoo closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas Night Lights
For the second year, families also will have the opportunity to drive through a display of 1 million twinkling lights at Christmas Night Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The many light displays at the fairgrounds are viewed through the warmth and comfort of the family-owned vehicle with the sounds of the holiday playing through a dedicated channel on the radio.
Many of the light displays move in time to the music playing and include the traditional Christmas scenes and long lines of lights that line the driveway.
The Christmas Night of Lights continues until Jan. 3. It’s recommended that, to avoid long lines, residents should visit on weekdays.
The cost is $7 per person or $30 for a car load.
