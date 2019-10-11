ALEXANDRIA — A suspense-filled drama with a biblical twist comes to The Commons Theatre for three shows next weekend.
“The Interrogation of Biblical Characters” will take the stage Oct. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the theater, 204 W Church St.
Written by Tamara Peachy, the show is a tug-of-war between a manipulative interrogator and formidable lawyer. The lawyer’s clients include well-known biblical characters such as Adam and Eve, David and Bathsheba, Peter and the apostle Paul. The Interrogator (Brian Shetterly) plans to use the testimony of these individuals to undermine God. The lawyer (Bill Miller) opposes the interrogator by showing his client’s grace and granting forgiveness.
The playwright is an avid fan of TV crime dramas, especially intense interrogation scenes. Wanting to bring a similar tension to the stage, she drew inspiration from shows such as “NCIS,” “FBI,” “24,” “Elementary” and others. She intentionally used the same terminology and dramatic devices.
Shetterly is on stage almost the entire show. His lines are layered with hidden motives and manipulations. He must play the friend and the enemy.
This is the first lead role for Miller. Peachy cast him because he had seminary training and had a gracious presence about him. His subtle charisma brings a needed calm to an otherwise chaotic atmosphere.
Adam and Eve are played by the younger generation, with Kameron Bowen as Adam and Riley Cass as Eve.
Married in real life, Jason and Stacie Bower have a dynamic chemistry as David and Bathsheba.
Shaun Berkey appears as Peter, with Martin Goodman playing Paul.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students. To reserve your tickets, call 765-639-3282. For more info, visit www.thecommonstheatre.org.
