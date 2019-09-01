ANDERSON – When Richard Rye, 47, attended Madison-Grant schools, the first day of school always was the day after Labor Day.
In recent decades, however, that first day of school in all public school districts in Madison County and surrounding communities has been moved to the beginning of August and even as early as late July. But that early start date doesn’t feel right to many people, including Rye.
“I hate it,” the Alexandria resident said. “It takes away from vacations. What about the parents who get visitation with their children and get them half of the summer break? The summer is when me and my son get to truly bond.”
Many students already have been back in school for more than a month, but the traditional view of summer as being between Memorial Day and Labor Day goes back to Indiana’s agrarian roots in which young people were needed to help out on the farm.
But with fewer farms and greater accountability requirements, school calendars have undergone significant change. Those changes sometimes are at odds with the interests of parents and, believe it or not, businesses.
That’s why some states, including Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Virginia prohibit the start of school from being earlier than Labor Day. In Virginia, for instance, the statute is referred to as the Kings Dominion Law, for the amusement park that otherwise might lose money from the weeks the students otherwise might be in school.
Melissa Brisco, superintendent of Alexandria Community Schools, said the two things Indiana school boards need to balance as they create school-year calendars are statutory requirements for classes to take place for 180 days and a desire to end the school year no later than the last day of May.
“It’s really hard for school not to start before Labor Day if people want to be out before the end of May,” she said. “You couldn’t do a balanced calendar and make that work. I think it would be difficult to do a traditional calendar without going into June.”
A balanced calendar redistributes the number of days in a given break. For instance summers have shortened from about 12 weeks to 10 weeks in many districts as fall break has been expanded to two weeks and a week has been added to spring break.
The balanced calendar is the attempt by education officials to shorten the summer slump that occurs when students are out of schools.
This was especially detrimental a couple of decades ago when the high-stakes ISTEP test and graduation qualifying exam took place in September. Schools wanted more time to review the previous school year’s work before testing students.
The shift in the start of school also means it starts on Monday rather than a Tuesday, allowing for an entire week of instruction, Brisco said. Partial weeks often are a waste when it comes to effective instruction, she said.
“Now you don’t lose a half week of instruction,” she said. “We try to eliminate those half weeks that sometimes aren’t used as productively as they could be.”
In spite of all the practical reasons for the earlier start day, Brisco said, some Indiana lawmakers continue to push for the start of school to happen after Labor Day.
“It seems to come up every two years, when they’re doing the budget or anytime we’re getting new laws, it seems to get kicked up again.”
