ANDERSON — “Every creative person needs their space,” said Larry Lawson, local artist and owner of Anderson Ironworks and Woodcraft Design.
Lawson has found his at 1710 Locust St. in Anderson, a more-than-100-year-old industrial building that still contains many of the tools from its past as a forge and ironworks on Anderson’s west side, where he creates sculptures and custom furniture.
In the future, he plans to share that space with other artists, DIYers and anybody with an interest in creating something.
He earned a fine arts degree from Ball State University after leaving the Army and now pursues his passion for art full-time after retiring from the postal service.
Along the way, he’s been an author, sculptor, painter and photographer. The challenge for an artist is to discover their own creative identity, Lawson said.
“It’s hard to classify me in a certain genre.”
His work can be seen at local businesses including Jackrabbit Coffee and Oakley Brothers’ Distillery.
At the time the building on Locust caught his eye, he was cutting live edge slabs from salvaged trees and drying them in a tent in the Irondale neighborhood, where he had planned to build a pole barn.
“I’m thinking that’s a cool old building,” Lawson said of the location on Locust Street.
He contacted the owner, Joseph Paternoster, and toured the old building, purchasing a few items from inside, including an 1800s fly press, a tool common before hydraulics that uses a screw and large flywheel to form metal.
“He said this is one of the largest fly presses in the country. It was brought to that location by steam locomotive,” Lawson said.
“I don’t know how I’m going to get this thing out of here. Joe looks at me and says, ‘Get it out of here? I thought you were going to buy the whole place, every nut and bolt and piece of metal in here.’ ”
Lawson didn’t think he could afford the whole building, but Paternoster offered him a great deal. Lawson had a stockpile of live edge wood slabs he sold to raise the needed capital.
When he toured the building, with its size and collection of old tools, he envisioned a makerspace — a place where other artists, DIYers or anyone with an interest in creating can share the space and tools.
But the pandemic and storm damage to the roof pushed those plans back to later this year.
Lawson was in his shop on Aug. 10 when a derecho swept through the Midwest, causing wind damage across several states.
His wife, Debbie, called warning of the approaching storms and said he should come home, but there wouldn’t be time.
“Right before my eyes, the whole roof lifted off, 60 feet of my roof just went up and disappeared behind me popping and cracking. The sound was amazing,” Lawson said.
Seeing a sliding fire door, he knew he needed to get on the other side.
“Somehow, I made it past the fire door and slid it shut. I just laid against the door thinking, ‘Lord, don’t let this building fall on me.’”
It turned out to be a blessing since the section of roof blown away needed to be replaced anyway.
Social media, such as his Facebook page, has kept his business going during the pandemic.
Currently, Lawson is open by appointment at 765-621-5274 for customers interested purchasing one of his pieces, live edge slabs or design consultation.
“Art enriches your life,” Lawson said.
“I’ve found out through the pandemic, through art education and actually keeping your hands busy, it’s so much easier to stay positive than just sit around and feel sorry for yourself.”
