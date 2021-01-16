ALEXANDRIA — The revelation came suddenly for local fashion designer Bradley Jensen.
The coronavirus pandemic had forced him to move back home from what some in his industry would consider a dream job in California. Jensen, 24, had started his own business designing and shipping custom clothing and doing alterations for clients in several states.
He moved back in with his parents, converting their guest room into a studio, where he continued to make custom apparel for his family and friends. But an element of the process was missing.
“I was working with my hands, but it wasn’t the creation aspect that’s really important and meaningful to me,” Jensen said. “I was complaining to one of my friends about how I felt like I wasn’t being an artist. I was just being a technician. He offhandedly said, ‘Stop complaining and make a collection.’”
Two weeks later, Jensen had what he calls “a divine moment of inspiration.” In his mind’s eye, he could see the silhouettes of new designs and fabric choices, but he also was struck with a sense of opposites in many areas of his life.
His thoughts wandered to subjects of “history and future, dark and light, modesty and immodesty, stasis and chaos,” and the emotions those topics provoked within him. He immediately began sketching his ideas. In a matter of a few months, Jensen had assembled his debut collection, “Dichotomy,” which had its public unveiling earlier this month at a runway show at the Commons Theatre.
“All of those dichotomies exist in the design, or they were at least inspirations for me,” Jensen said. “They’re all influences that I draw from that worked their way into the clothes.”
The outfits, Jensen said, use four different types of fabric — each meant to evoke specific feelings or prompt definitive memories.
“When you look at each thing on a bolt — when it’s just fabric and not a garment — it looks different, and they don’t exist in the same space,” Jensen said. “Then I put them together into something I think is really cool, that I think is very interesting because I leaned into their differences.”
Jensen’s path to the world of fashion wound its way through the theater. Born in Michigan, he moved to Alexandria as a middle school student and graduated from Alexandria-Monroe High School. He went on to study theater arts at Taylor University, focusing on directing and costume design — a logical next step, since he essentially grew up immersed in all aspects of theatrical performance.
“I started as a little kid performing — shows with school groups, with homeschool groups, with community groups,” Jensen said. “I actually got the opportunity to help start the Commons Theatre in the 2010s.”
After graduating from Taylor, Jensen landed a one-year contract at a costume shop in California. But the pandemic ended that venture a month early, prompting his return to Indiana.
“I moved back home thinking it was only going to be for a few weeks because nobody could have anticipated what the last nine months would look like,” he said. “That’s kind of how I got here.”
In addition to unveiling his collection, Jensen has made the most of his return to the area in other ways. He spent the fall semester helping with theatrical productions at Taylor, which he called “a saving grace” because it kept his creative juices flowing.
“It was really wild to step back into that place a year and a half after I had graduated and feel so different and yet the same,” he said. “I think that’s everything right now, especially in these familiar places where things are so similar but yet they’re so different.”
Jensen says his experience — plans upended and dreams deferred by a pandemic which will likely continue to foster uncertainty and anxiety for many — is in many ways captured in his collection.
“There is always discomfort in dichotomy,” he said, “but so often, the most beautiful things are born from places of discomfort.”
