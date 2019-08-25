Local event planner gives tips for simple, yet special parties

ANDERSON — When it comes to entertaining, Amanda Huber has three rules of thumb: Don’t expect perfection, keep it simple and know your limits.

Amanda, who works full-time as the visit coordinator at Anderson University, also runs a small event planning and consulting business in her spare time called A.K.H. Designs.

As a mom of three, Huber has had plenty of experience in party planning throughout the years, starting with some fun themed birthday parties when her children were younger.

“Remember the circus birthday party?” she asked her daughter, Julia, who was home on her college summer break. “And the wedding-themed birthday party?”

As the two laughed and reminisced, one thing was apparent — Entertaining creates lasting memories.

“It doesn’t have to be anything big — you could have root beer floats and popcorn, and throw it in something cute — it’s all about being able to enjoy the company.”

Amanda loves to help her clients — who are often friends and acquaintances — create a vision for their events. She also decorates for weddings, showers, dinner parties, birthday celebrations and some events at AU.

For dinner parties she hosts at her own home or for other smaller events, she often sources her own flowers from a small cutting garden on her property. The garden includes many of her favorites — white purity cosmos, Oklahoma ivory zinnias and a variety of other zinnias, dahlias, sunflowers, snapdragons, lavender, black button and herbs.

“I love to use mint and pineapple mint in bouquets,” she said. “I also love to use the herbs before they flower, and then use the flowered herbs in centerpieces, too.”

To create arrangements, Amanda builds a base and creates from there. She describes her style as “organic.”

“I like to work in threes or fives,” she said. “Strip all the extra leaves off your flowers. Obviously have clean water and clean vessels. That’s important. And you can use a flower preservative from Lowes if you want your flowers to last longer.”

Another important part of creating the mood is the table setting, and Amanda says simple is best.

“Get a set of plain dishes that you can use in lots of different ways,” she suggested. “I also love using a drop cloth from Lowes or Menards as a tablecloth. It has a little bit of texture to it.”

And you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a designer look.

“I’m a huge Goodwill fan for glasses and containers,” she said. “I love getting milk glasses from Goodwill.”

Using everyday items in different ways is another trick in Amanda’s decorating arsenal.

“I love using fresh fruit to decorate with,” she said. “Just use what you have — get out your old china and mix and match. And you don’t have to have all chairs that match — mine don’t!”

Other great “mood-setters” are candles, lighting and music.

“Music is almost my No. 1 thing,” she said. “Always have some kind of music in the background. That sets the mood for really anything you do.”

One last word of advice from Amanda: Don’t stress out about the small stuff.

“I think a lot of people are afraid of what people are going to think, but when you invite someone, they’re just happy you invited them.”