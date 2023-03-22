It’s Monday morning, and I do not have much time to write, so daughter Lovina will finish this column.
It is with great sadness that I share the news of my Aunt Lovina’s death. She had recently moved from Ohio to Kentucky to live with her daughter and family. She lost her second husband, Abe, two years ago and had gone back to Ohio, as they were selling his belongings.
As she was walking toward the building she fell over, and life had fled. I will share more next week. I was named after Aunt Lovina and have many memories of her to treasure. God’s blessings!
Dear Readers,
This is daughter Lovina, 18. It’s really snowy outside. A couple days ago it was really warm and snow had melted away, and then yesterday we were back to cold and snowy. We’ve had that pattern all month. I wonder what season it will be tomorrow.
I built a snowman. All I’m missing now is the top, middle and bottom, but I have a carrot for a nose and the sticks for arms. My favorite activity to do in the winter is go back inside and stay there. The other night some of us played a game called Password. Dustin and Loretta had come over for supper, so they were here, too. Those playing were Dustin, Loretta, Mom, Kevin, Joseph, Grace (Joseph’s special friend), Daniel (my special friend) and me.
Dustin had the rule book, ready to argue with anyone who tried to make their own rules or cheat. It was all our first or second time playing the game, so nobody was really sure about the rules, and everyone tried to work things out to their favor.
It’s about noon and I’m finished with all the daily work. Sister Loretta and 8-month-old Denzel are over here this morning. Denzel is running circles around the table in his walker. The other day I was trying to sweep the floors, and he kept running through my dirt pile, so I tied one end of a jump rope to his walker and the other end to the table leg to keep him in one spot until I was finished.
He likes to park his walker right behind me when I wash dishes, and when I take a step back, I almost sit on him. Sometimes we’ll be walking and he’ll come zooming out of nowhere in his walker, either running into us or making us almost run into him. He’s like a deer.
Daniel is training his driving horse Buddy to ride so I can ride him. Daniel’s other horse, Lightning, died unexpectedly a few weeks ago. We were upset about it, because she was a good horse and we were really liking her. At least we still have Buddy. If all else fails, Daniel can pull the buggy.
Not that long ago, I cut out and sewed my first dress on my own. I still want to learn how to sew pants and a shirt.
Joseph went with Grace and her family to my great Aunt Lovina’s viewing. The Amish usually have two days of viewing/visitation and then the funeral on the third day. Dad and Mom will leave tomorrow morning for the viewing and stay for the funeral Wednesday.
God bless!
Lemon Bars
Crust:
3 cups flour
¾ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1½ cups butter
Filling:
6 eggs
2 cups sugar
• 1/3 cup flour
¾ cup lemon juice
Crust: Combine ingredients until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press into a 15½ x 10½ x 1-inch pan. Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Filling: Beat eggs slightly. Add sugar, flour, and lemon juice and mix together. Pour onto baked crust. Bake another 20 minutes. Cool and dust with powdered sugar. Makes 24 bars.