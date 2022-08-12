American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament at 6 p.m. every Thursday. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m. every Wednesday; dance at 6 p.m. third Thursday of the month with DJ Jerry Wilmot; dance at 6 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: CRA Late Model Sportsman 100 and CRA Street Stock 150, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Warrior Kings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10; Bashiri Asad, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Callaway Park, North 19th Street, Elwood: The Junk Yard Band, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament at 3 p.m. every Sunday. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, 7 p.m. every Monday.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Buddy Patterson, first and third Fridays; broasted chicken dinners Tuesdays; fish dinners on Friday nights; line dance lessons from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays; country dance lessons Friday nights; Homestead Band, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13; DJ Buddy Patterson, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis: All shows on Free Stage and begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. KC & The Sunshine Band, Friday, Aug. 12; El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair), Saturday, Aug. 13; Zach Williams, Sunday, Aug. 14; Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills, Wednesday, Aug. 17; Small Town (tribute to John Mellencamp), Thursday, Aug. 18; Carly Pearce, Friday, Aug. 19.
Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson: Little River Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers, 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga, 2-3 p.m. Mondays; country line dancing, 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; cardio-drumming, 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; advanced cornhole league, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays; pork chop dinner fundraiser, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, followed at 9:30 p.m. with movie, “Beetlejuice”; paint class, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 with limited seating — reserve a seat by calling Annette at 765-215-4289.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: Kid Rock, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; Jason Aldean, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
The Stable, 105 E. State St., Pendleton: The Cold Hearts, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Kara Cole, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; Shawn Richards, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.