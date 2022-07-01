Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Minions The Rise of Gru” — 7 p.m. Thursday; 4 and 7 p.m. Friday; 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 1 p.m. Monday, July 4; “Top Gun Maverick” — 4 p.m. Monday, July 4.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
American Legion Post 313, 522 E. Eighth St., Fairmount: Blooze Faktor Band — 6 to 9 p.m.; fireworks following, Sunday, July 3.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: Diamond Anniversary Event (Late Model 75, Thundercar 75, Front Wheel Drive 75) — 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2.
Athletic Park, Eighth Street, Anderson: Parade begins at 7 p.m. at Eighth and Main streets followed by carnival rides and Corey Cox in concert; fireworks following.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: Friday Friday — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N, Middletown: Independence Day Celebration — 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2 (The Blue 32, 3 to 6 p.m.; GrooveSmash, 7 to 10 p.m.; fireworks following).
The Corner Tavern, 694 Locust St., Middletown: Shawn Richards — 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 2.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.; J&R — 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 2.
Elm Street, 519 N. Elm St., Muncie: The Blue 32 — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Jackrabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St., Anderson: First Fridays — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St., Anderson: Come watch the City’s fireworks — 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Walkers — 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; chair yoga — every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m.; country line dancing — 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday; cardio-drumming — every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.; advanced cornhole league — every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. New programs are coming: euchre/bridge club and day program. Crafts and non-cash bingo. Call for more information 765-216-2230.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Shawn Richards — 7 p.m. Friday, July 1; and live music with Ed Paul Fry — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2.