Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St., Alexandria: “Jurassic World Dominion” and “Buzz Lightyear.” Check Facebook page for show times.
American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament every Thursday at 6 p.m. Blind draw for partners.
American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield: Euchre games, every Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; shuffleboard tournaments, 6 p.m., every Wednesday; third Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Jerry Wilmot; fourth Thursday of the month dance at 6 p.m. with DJ Buddy Patterson; New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m. every Friday. Open to the general public.
American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown: Euchre, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays.
Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson: CRA Street Stock 150, Thundercars, and Thunder Roadsters — 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., Anderson: Last Friday Open Jam — 6 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Blaze Brew Pub, Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson: Wicked 4Play — 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Daleville Splash Park Pavilion/Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St., Daleville: Annual Independence Day Event — free kids crafts available, 4 to 7 p.m.; youth volleyball tournament, 4-7 p.m.; K9 cookout fundraiser, 4 p.m. (until sold out); DJ dance party, splash pad, bounce houses, drunk tank, 4 p.m.-dark; Reminisce concert, 7 p.m.; fireworks at dark over the Splash Pad.
Davis Park, Indiana 32W, Anderson: Fall Creek Valley Community Band — 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St., Anderson: Anderson On Tap featuring Password Reset, DJ 3PM, and The Dirty Tweeds — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 (part of the Indiana On Taps Seventh Annual Anderson On Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest.
Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., Anderson: Shuffleboard tournament will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. Sign-ups at 2 p.m. Blind draw; karaoke, every Monday, 7 p.m.
Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria: Second That Band — 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson: Anderson Symphony Orchestra and The Edge present “Symphony on the Green” — 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Tickets available at ci.ovationtix.com/35821/production/1108459.
5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway, Anderson: Anderson On Tap After Party featuring Corey Cox (acoustic) — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St., Yorktown: Jansen Duncan — 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 25.
Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road: Free Movie Night on the Lawn (“Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man’s Chest) — 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Bring blankets and chairs. More information 765-216-2230.
Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: Dave Matthews Band — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25.
Tillie’s Icon, 724 W. Washington St., Alexandria: Bloack Party — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road, Anderson: Josh, Kaitlyn & Friends — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25; Ethan Olvey — 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., Anderson: Wesley Kids Outdoor Movie Night — 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.