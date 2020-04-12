Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy while you’re hunkered down at home.
Adults
Sleep, sleep, sleep: You may feel like you don’t need it since your days aren’t filled with a whole lot of activities. But in these trying times, your body needs to time to escape reality and relax. You’ll find you feel better and that your mental health is better when bolstered by adequate sleep. So, take naps, go to bed early or sleep a little longer than normal.
Write a letter: It’s old-school, but break out those pens and stationary you never use and compose letters to family and friends, especially those who may live alone. Your kind words and memories can improve their spirits and give them a connection. They don’t have to be books; even a few sentences will brighten someone’s day. If you don’t have stamps, just make sure you adhere to social distancing if you venture out to the post office.
Take an online course: Is there a skill you’ve been wanting to add to your arsenal of awesomeness? Then go online and search through the dozens — probably more like hundreds — of free or low-cost online courses on everything from budgeting your finances and planning travel to beginning biology and advanced design.
Have virtual coffee dates: Call your friends and set up a time you can all Facetime or get on a Zoom meeting with a cup of coffee and chat. You make the rules — kid-free, pajamas-only, bed-hair-don’t-care ... just take advantage of the chance to reconnect and vent.
Nothing: Zip. Zero. Nada. Don’t do a thing. You may feel like you have to reorganize the house or repaint the bathroom, but the truth is this is an unprecedented time and we’re all just trying to make it through the best we can. If you feel better vegging out in front of the TV, then do it. You’re not being graded on your quarantine performance.
Kids
Make a cardboard fort: With all the online orders you make these days, surely there are some cardboard boxes somewhere in the house. Give the kids the boxes and some markers and let their imaginations run wild. Then they can drag a pillow, blanket and stuffed animal into the fort and chill, giving you time to Netflix.
Whale watch: The Georgia Aquarium has set up a live feed in its beluga whale tank. Your kids will get a kick out of watching the white beluga swim. Visit georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam/. If the beluga isn’t in site, there are several other cams set up through the aquarium, including in the penguin, otter and seal exhibits.
Create a “Food Network” challenge: Your kids just want to spend time with you, so pull them into the kitchen for a Food Network-style baking challenge. Bake cookies or a cake or an extravagant meal for the family. It may end up looking more like something from “Nailed It,” but all the kids will remember is the fun.
Recess: Yes, we all want to keep our kids learning while distance learning measures are in place. But there’s a reason for recess ... it gives the teacher (who is now you) a breather and the kids a chance to burn off a little steam. So whether it’s 30 minutes or an hour, give them a chance to run around the backyard.
Put together a puzzle: We all have puzzles that we’d love to put together if we just had time. Well, now we do. Dust off those boxes and let the kids try to figure out how to fit the pieces together. Start small to build their confidence, but don’t be afraid to challenge them once they get the hang of the easy 25-piece puzzles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.