Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy while you’re hunkered down at home.
Adults
Visit the Louvre: Paris is a million miles away but you can still tour one of the most famous museums in the world by exploring its breathtaking galleries online. You’ll see Egyptian antiquities, Rembrandts and the beguiling smile of the “Mona Lisa.”
Explore Mars: While we’re talking about visiting place that are far, far away, why not check out Google’s amazing collaboration with NASA? You can see a 360-degree view of the real surface of Mars as recorded by NASA’s Curiousity rover. You can check it out at https://accessmars.withgoogle.com.
Do wine and canvas at home: Pick a favorite bottle of wine. Find a famous painting or clever craft to copy. Let your worries melt away as you put brush to canvas. And if, in the morning, your canvas isn’t suitable for public, just hide it in the back of the closet. Or paint over it that night.
Write in a diary or journal: You’re probably feeling a lot of feels right now. But you may not feel like sharing with those you’re confined with. Grab a notebook and jot down those feelings. You’ll feel better letting them out, and you’ll have a record of how you endured this trying time.
Have a spirit week: Are you actually getting tired of leggings and T-shirts? Have a spirit week like you used to in high school and select a dress-up theme for each day. You might have Camo Day, ‘60s Day, Superhero Day or On the Town Day. It may lift your spirits and give your colleagues on Zoom a laugh.
Kids
Read-at-home bingo: Make reading fun instead of schoolwork by creating or downloading a read-at-home “bingo” card. Fill the spaces with things like “Read with a flashlight” or “Read to the cat.” As your kids complete the tasks, they can cross off the space. When they get a “bingo,” let them order a new book online.
Have an indoor picnic: Throw a sheet down on the living room floor, pull together some picnic favorites and enjoy an ant-free experience. You can even play the picnic memory game by saying, “I’m going on a picnic and I’m bringing ... ” Each person takes a turn, remembering the previous items and adding their own.
Film TikToks: At this point, everyone’s doing it ... so get the kids together, figure out a dance and film a couple to release on the popular app. Who knows? You may become a viral dancing sensation.
Teach them checkers: Old school is cool again. Teach the kids how to play checkers or other games that you haven’t thought about in years like rummy, solitaire, jacks or dominoes. Get grandma and grandpa on Facetime to help you out if you forget all the rules.
Enact a digital quarantine: It’s tempting to just let the kids watch TV or play on a tablet all day, especially if you’re busy working from home. But make sure to reserve time each day for actual human interaction and lock the electronics away for a few hours ... or as long as you can stand it.
