Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy while you’re hunkered down at home.
Adults
Learn how to knit or crochet: It may seem like something only grandmas do, but both are skills that can really come in handy. There are plenty of good instructional videos online, and most of the supplies you need could be delivered to your door. Just don’t poke your eye out.
Finish that scrapbook: Remember when scrapbooking was the big crafting craze? You probably have an unfinished one around the house somewhere. Pull out your photos and supplies and get cracking on completing those pages. Or start a new scrapbook to chronicle your stay-at-home adventures.
Tour Zion National Park: This spectacular national park in Utah has some of the most incredible terrain in the United States. Using Google Earth, you can scroll over the terrain and see the stunning 360-degree views while learning more about the sites.
Make a vision board: Your 2020 plans probably got derailed by stay-at-home orders. That doesn’t mean you can’t dream about what you want this year and beyond to be. Explore what skills you might want to add to your skill set or whether you want a new career. Do you want to be living in the same place? Do you want a better financial outlook? Put your answers into words and pictures, paste them to a poster and let yourself be inspired to achieve.
Start an indoor herb garden: If you don’t have time to plant and tend to a big garden outdoors, opt for a smaller window sill herb garden. You can get the plants at most nurseries and greenhouses, which are allowed to stay open in Indiana with social-distancing guidelines. And just about any container will do for planters.
Kids
Solve a maze: Creating your own maze can be as simple as putting pencil to paper and drawing a path with twists and turns. Or put all those Amazon boxes to good use and create a cardboard maze throughout your house or backyard. If anyone gets lost, just remember to keep your right hand on the wall and you’ll eventually find your way out.
Make a self-portrait: It’s time for some self-reflection. Ask your kids to make a self-portrait from crayon, marker, noodles, marshmallows, whatever you have handy. You might learn a little bit about their self-confidence and how they view their own appearance and place in the world. Join along with them in the activity and learn a little something about yourself along the way.
Make a sensory bag: Kids love things that squish, ooze and move. Create sensory bags full of things that will keep them entertained for a strangely long amount of time. Just fill a plastic baggie with things like hair gel, glitter, pom-poms or anything else that won’t pierce the bag.
Paint with shaving cream: A favorite of preschool teachers everywhere, shaving cream painting is a fun sensory activity that will entertain even older kids. You might want to contain this play to the shower or bath tub. And add a little food dye to kick it up a notch.
Try origami: Older kids may enjoy the relaxing art of folding paper. All you need are some square sheets of paper in a variety of colors and a guide to making the folds. You can find a variety of tutorials online. From flapping birds and swans to dinosaurs and frogs, there’s plenty of options to keep those hands busy.
