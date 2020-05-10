Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future that would draw large crowds have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy.
Adults
Train the dog: If you’ve got a puppy or even a younger dog who could stand to learn a thing or two, your extended home stay could be the perfect time to teach him a few new tricks ... or even just plain old manners. Look for videos online to steer you in the right direction, especially if your dog’s breed is known to be stubborn.
Dance like no one’s watching: If you’re itching to get back to the night scene, dress up real nice, enjoy a few adult beverages, turn up the music and dance until you can’t dance no more. Perfect your best moves, or even add a few new ones to your inventory of epicness.
Disconnect for a day: Shut down the laptop, put away your phone, turn off the TV (especially if it’s been tuned to news updates) and just get away from all electronics for a day. Take the chance to have a deep conversation with your significant other, or pick up a neglected book. Just stop staring at the screen.
Be a maker: Make something, anything. Use whatever materials you have available in your crafting drawer or shed. Build, glue, cut, paste, knit, fold ... however it comes together, put together an Instagram worthy do-dad that didn’t exist before. And if it isn’t suitable for social media ... try again tomorrow.
Tackle some cleaning: Yes, you may have jumped on spring cleaning during the first week or two of isolation, but it’s likely your home definitely has taken on a lived-in look and acquired some dust bunnies in the past two months. Enlist everyone in the house to help, and it will be done in no time.
Kids
Make elephant toothpaste: There are no pachyderms required but expect a ton of science fun. Visit scientificamerican.com to learn how to do this experiment, which uses the laws of chemistry and biology to create a huge foaming reaction. You’ll definitely want to try this one in an area you don’t mind getting a bit messy.
Break from your schedule: A lot of parents, for the sake of their sanity and getting their kids’ e-learning homework done, have set up daily routines to try to help kids through this time. However, don’t be afraid to break from the schedule every once in a while, surprising the kids with a picnic outdoors for lunch or “movie night” in the middle of the day.
Visit the Boston Children’s museum: Get a virtual tour of Boston’s museum for kids at https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/museum-virtual-tour. The tour gives you a peek at all three floors of the museum. You can also click on “Exhibits” and take a look at all the fascinating things regularly on display.
Plan a trip: Ask the kids where in the world they would go if there were no restrictions like viruses or money. Help them plan the entire trip ... how they would get there, what they would pack, what they would visit, where they would stay, what they would eat. Who knows, maybe one day they’ll actually get to take that trip.
Make a pizza: Kids love to help in the kitchen, and pizza is the perfect way for young cooks to be involved in. Buy individual pizza crusts and a variety of toppings, and let them create! You’ll see smiles on their pizzas and on their darling little faces.
