Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future that would draw large crowds have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy.
Adults
Pamper to prepare: As we ease back into activities where other people might actually see us, it’s a good idea to get yourself together. Shave your legs, wax your eyebrows, shave your beard ... and add a few candles and soft music to take it from chore to pamper party.
Dialogue your favorite soap opera: You’re probably already talking to yourself for entertainment. But in this activity, you can give voice to others and it won’t seem crazy. Turn on a soap, turn down the sound and take the story where you want it to go.
Reassess the closet: If you’ve packed on a few pounds during isolation, you may want to dig out those pants and shirts that were formerly too big and put away those that you’re having a hard time squeezing into. Then it might be a good time to take a walk.
Take another crack at a Pinterest project: If you ordered a ton of craft supplies online during your stay at home, you had better use them. Pick a Pinterest project you’ve been dying to do and give it a try. Even if you fail, share your project on social media to bring a little joy to family and friends.
Make a classic cocktail and relax: It’s been a stressful couple months. Sometimes you just need to mix your favorite cocktail (or mocktail) and kick back to reflect. Keep the kids occupied elsewhere so you can just breathe, sip and repeat. Breathe, sip and repeat.
Kids
Tell fortunes: Think back to your middle school days ... remember those folded paper machinations that told you who you were going to marry? Help your kids build one or two, fill out the fortunes inside and watch them giggle as they hear about how goofy their futures will be.
Purge the toybox: Have the kids go through their toyboxes and pick out toys they haven’t touched in ages. Work with them to ensure special gifts and toys with memories attached stay safe. Then donate the toys to Goodwill or to a shelter so others can enjoy them.
Write a book about your family: Have the kids write stories or even just words about each member of the family, pets included. Then have them draw pictures and exaggerate the traits they feel define each individual. It could be an interesting exploration into how your kids see you.
Go on a sock hunt: In addition to covering your feet, the main job of a pair of socks seems to be to get separated and for one sock to find its way into unknown regions. Give your kids bags (and explorer hats if you have them) and send them in search of the missing socks. Under the couch, under the bed and in the back of the closet are good places to start.
Build a LEGO monstrosity: Find every LEGO piece in the house and build the biggest, tallest and craziest structure you can come up with. Or build a functional item, like a LEGO chair. Then let the little ones loose to knock it down Godzilla style. Make sure to have shoes on so you don’t feel the incredible pain those little pieces inflict when you step on them barefoots.
