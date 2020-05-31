Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future that would draw large crowds have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy.
Adults
Trade out the wardrobe: Even if you’re sticking close to home with the air on, you’re going to start feeling uncomfortable in sweats and hoodies as the heat ramps up. Rotate your cool weather clothes out of the closet for shorts, tanks and tees, keeping a hoodie or two around for those nights when it cools off to just shy of chilly.
Make house rules signs: If your home will be asking visitors to use hand sanitizer before entering or wear a mask while in the house, make a sign of the new house rules and post it near the front door. Be pleasant but direct. It’s your house and you’re well within your rights to expect visitors to follow your wishes.
Learn how to edit videos: The one thing the internet needs is more videos, right? OK, maybe not, but it does need more nicely done videos. Download iMovie or a similar program, take a few tutorials and turn those shaky, barely watchable snippets into entertaining and shareable family videos.
Create a porch paradise: Porches should be utilized as living space, not just storage. Create an inviting environment that begs to be enjoyed with a few chairs, a table, some easy-to-keep-alive plants, a few magazines and a sound system. Then on cool summer nights, you can kick back and watch the kids in the yard as the world goes by.
Practice your interview skills: If you were one of the unfortunate individuals who suddenly found themselves unemployed during the pandemic, you may need to start a job search, which may require face-to-face or virtual interviews. Have your kids or partner ask you typical interview questions and practice your delivery.
Kids
Send teachers thank-you notes: It’s been a weird school year with the last several months spent distance learning. Our teachers deserve our thanks more than ever, especially for handling virtual classes with 20 distracted kids. Have your child write and design a nice note for their teacher to drop in the mail or deliver it to school.
Plan the ultimate summer vacation: This year’s plans may be waylaid but that doesn’t mean the kids can’t dream. Have them decide on a destination and plan what they want to do when they get there, from water parks and pools to restaurants and games. Then tuck those plans away for a day when it’s possible to go.
Produce a podcast: Grab a recording device and start taping. Have the kids tell stories about their days, their dreams, whatever comes to mind. Then send the audio files to friends and relatives so they can enjoy the daily or weekly updates. The kids can even come up with a name and logo.
Create pasta jewelry: It may seem like a throwback, but pasta jewelry is fun and easy for kids of all ages. Find some pasta with big enough holes to thread. Have the kids paint it however they choose, then thread it with string. Have the kids design a whole collection, then have a fashion show to show it off.
Keep the learning going: This summer, it may be more important than ever to keep the flame of learning burning at home. Whether through computer activities, daily reading or word games, make sure your kids don’t think school’s out forever.
