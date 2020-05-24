Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future that would draw large crowds have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy.
Adults
Make plans: Nothing will help those lingering blues from isolation more than starting to make real plans for get-togethers and special events in the coming months. Keep the plans tentative, but put pencil to calendar or an entry in your phone’s calendar for something you really want to do, hopefully with other people.
Go for a walk: Maybe, after months inside, you’re not quite ready to be with a lot of other people quite yet. Try easing back into society by taking walks in your neighborhood. Start with a short jaunt around the block, then add a little each day to get your legs stretched out and your head in the right place. Wear a mask as an added safety measure.
Stock your purse and car: Restrictions are lifting, but the coronavirus hasn’t gone away. You’ll still need to practice good hygiene, so stock your purse or car with hand sanitizer or baby wipes. If you plan on wearing masks, stick one of those in, too, in case you forget one on your way out of the house.
Brush up your resume: Maybe time away from the office has made you realize that you need a new line of work. Take the time to refresh your resume with new responsibilities or accomplishments. Sign up for job alerts in your area or field. Or, if you don’t feel the need to leave but have ideas for changes, schedule a meeting with your boss for when you return.
Start a book club: If isolation made you rediscover your love for writing and you’re not ready to let go, why not start a book club so you have a reason to read each week? Call on friends and family to join you and solicit their ideas for what books you should read.
Kids
Bake up some gifts: With the relaxation of restrictions, you’ll probably be visiting friends and relatives again. Wouldn’t it be nice to show up with a big batch of cookies or muffins? Enlist the kids in the effort, especially if the treats are headed for grandma or teachers. You could even decorate cake balls as eye balls with a note that says, “So nice to see you again.”
Make a keepsake: Sure, things have been tough and scary. But chances are your time in isolation resulted in some pretty unique memories. Create a photo collage or paint a sign so that you can look back and remember how you all got each other through the spring of 2020.
Plan weekly family game nights: Yes, board and card games helped push away the boredom during isolation, but just because you’re headed back out into the world doesn’t mean board game nights have to end. Look at your schedule and plan for a night a week or every other week to sit down as a family and play.
Play dress-up: Remind the kids what it’s like to dress up for certain functions, instead of lounging around the house. Make a game of it by calling out an event and asking them to don an outfit they would wear. To increase the antics, let them raid your closet for clothes as well.
Remind them about safety: Now that you’re venturing out more, hygiene is as important as ever. Go over how to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with the kids. Teach them a lesson about distances so they know how far 6 feet of social distancing actually is. Show them how to put on and take off a mask.
