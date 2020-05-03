Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future that would draw large crowds have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy.
Adults
Organize the Tupperware drawer: Storage containers are the bane of any kitchen. You can never find the right lid. They’re constantly falling out of the cabinet. It seems like they come alive and make themselves a jumbled mess each night. Fix by sorting through the drawer and matching containers to lids. Repurpose any container that no longer has a lid.
Start a D&D campaign: Maybe you’ve never had the time or even the desire to get involved in Dungeons & Dragons. The rules can be complex and, depending on your dungeon master, the games can go on forever. Now is the perfect time to learn D&D or other similar role-playing games.
Write a song: Being isolated at home has likely brought up a lot of feelings about a lot of things. Write what you know (trapped with screaming kids, too many dishes in the sink). You can even take one of your favorite songs and change all the words. Then find the karaoke version and record a surefire hit!
Tackle the longest movie on your playlist: There’s a movie out there you’ve always wanted to see, but it’s just too dang long. Now is the perfect time to nestle into the couch and devote the hours to getting it watched. And, since you’re at home, you can take all the bathroom breaks you need to.
Learn to play the guitar: It doesn’t have to be a guitar. Maybe it’s the flute you played in high school but haven’t picked up since. Dust off whatever old instrument is sitting around your house and create beautiful music. And if it’s not so beautiful, there’s plenty of tutorials online to get you on the right track.
Kids
Color, color, color: Coloring books have been around for ages. But it’s an often forgotten pastime in the age of electronics. Give the kids some crayons, dust off the coloring books and tell them to color a few pictures for mom or grandma. Hang these grand accomplishments on the refrigerator or bulletin board.
Koolaid coloring: Has your kid always wanted purple hair? With school out, now’s your chance to let them explore their personal look by using Koolaid to dye their hair. It washes out quickly and won’t damage their hair like regular hair dyes can.
Put on a play: Let the kids come up with their own story and dialogue. Build a set and throw together some costumes. Let them rehearse a few times (to keep them out of your hair for a bit.) Then have them put on the show. Record it so you can send it to all the relatives who can’t attend.
Puppy time: Nothing fascinates kids more than pictures or videos of frolicking puppies. Grab your smart device, Google “puppies” and let the kids scroll through all the adorableness. Keep an eye on them to make sure they don’t fall down a non-puppy rabbit hole. And be warned ... this may increase requests for getting a puppy of their own.
Write a poem: Mother’s Day is just a few days away. Why not put into words what makes your mom (or significant other) so awesome. It could be a simple reimagining of “Roses Are Red” or a more complex and deep haiku. The great thing is mom will love it no matter how the words come together.
