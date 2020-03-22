Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy while you’re hunkered down at home.
Adults
In-home wine tour: You’ve been to a couple dozen wineries, tasted their wares and brought home oodles of bottles. But you haven’t quite got to drink them all. Now’s the time to break out a couple of bottles, set up small samples at stations throughout your home and relive all those wine tours. Just stop when the room starts spinning.
Read a book: It may sound pretty basic, but escaping from this new reality for an hour or two couldn’t hurt. Avid readers undoubtedly have a stack of untouched books lying around. Pick one up, find a comfy spot with good lighting and fall into a mystery, thriller or romance novel.
Take up yoga: Yoga is a great way to stretch muscles that ache from working on your laptop on the couch, and it’s a good way to relax your mind. Find a few videos on YouTube to get started. (And don’t feel bad if you find a routine meant for kids is more your speed.)
Take a virtual tour: Many museums across the globe are closed to visitors, but you don’t have to be there to enjoy their exhibits. Many offer virtual tours of their galleries and most popular attractions.
Phone a friend: Let’s face it, we don’t keep in contact with anyone as well as we should. In these troubling times, it helps to hear another human voice, even for a few moments. So, scroll through your contacts and find a friend you haven’t spoken to in quite some time. You might text them before you make the call, just to make sure they’re able to talk.
Kids
Indoor Scavenger Hunt: Compile a list of items and place them throughout the household in hard-to-find places. Give the kids the list, and let them set out on adventure. Indiana Jones-style hats and sidekicks optional. If you really want to give them a challenge … include items that you haven’t been able to find for ages.
Outdoor Scavenger Hunt: We may be hunkered down at home, but we can still get outside in our yards. Compile this list from things you might find in nature during the spring, like birds, budding trees and puddles. Make sure the kids don’t veer too far from home to find them and be ready for whatever wriggling thing they might bring home with them.
Stargazing: A look at the night sky is calming and can lead to lots of interesting discussions. Have your kids call out what they’re seeing and try to identify easy-to-spot constellations. If you have an iPhone, you can even ask Siri what’s above you right now to help in identifying any aircraft. Use your ears, too, to take in all the sounds the night has to offer.
Camp out: No one’s having to wake up for school anytime soon, so grab your sleeping bags and pillows, build a blanket fort and camp out in the living room. You can watch a movie or tell scary stories in the dark. Don’t forget the popcorn or the flashlights.
Face-time the grandparents: With senior citizens among the most vulnerable to the virus, a lot of grandparents will go a long time without some quality time with the grandkids. So set up virtual “play dates” with grandma and grandpa. They can read your child a book, or even help them with their math e-learning homework.
