Since almost all events and activities scheduled in the immediate future have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, here are a couple of activities to keep you busy while you’re hunkered down at home.
Adults
Learn a language: If you’ve forgot everything you learned in your high school Spanish or German class, now might be the time to brush up on those foreign language skills. There are lots of tools online, like Rosetta Stone, or videos on YouTube that can help you with basic vocabulary or more advanced constructions. (You might even learn some swear words that the kids won’t recognize!)
Meditate your worries away: Maintaining your mental health is as important as your physical health during the COVID-19 outbreak. Take a few minutes (or a lot of minutes) each day to find a quiet spot and push all today’s worries and problems out of your mind. Focus on one positive or calming thought, and relax your body. You’ll feel more at peace with your current situation.
Start a journal: Whether it’s keeping notes on your daily activities during quarantine or recording the great recipes you’ve invented from what’s left in the pantry, start a journal or blog to get your thoughts out of your mind and down on paper. You’ll thank yourself later when you’re racking your brain to remember that great idea or thought you had.
Pamper yourself: When we’re stuck at home and the rest of the world can’t see us, we’re prone to let things go, like makeup and showering. But this is the time to indulge and use all those facemasks, scrubs and other pampering products that have just been sitting on the shelf because you don’t have time to use them. Start with a nice, long bath and go from there.
Reorganize the closet: Take a look at all the clothes you’ve got hanging in the closet. Try them on, and if they don’t make you happy, toss them in a bag to be donated to a charity once this crisis is behind us. Try on all your shoes and coats, too. Sort through your unmentionables and toss the ones with holes.
Kids
Storytime with Olaf: Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf the snowman in “Frozen” and played LeFou in Disney’s live-action version of “Beauty & the Beast,” is reading books every weeknight on Twitter, @joshgad. The times vary but you can watch the recorded videos and join the conversation with #GadBookClub. Gad will usually tweet earlier in the day with an estimated time, so keep an eye out for updates from Olaf!
Learn to draw: Michael Woodside is an animation supervisor and “professional doodler” for Walt Disney Animation Studios. Woodside live streams lessons on YouTube and Instagram daily at 10 a.m. and will teach you how to draw Disney characters. Videos are recorded, and you can find them by looking for #drawingwithwoodsy. Recent lessons included Flounder of “The Little Mermaid,” Baymax from “Big Hero 6” and Judy Hopps from “Zootopia.”
Go on a safari: The Cincinnati Zoo is closed, but they hope to make your child’s hiatus from school fun and education with Home Safari Facebook Live. The broadcast begins at 3 p.m. daily and highlights one of the zoo’s amazing animals and includes an activity you can do from home. You’ll also be able to watch the video later on the Facebook page if you can’t make the live event.
Color your neighborhood: Color a picture. Paint a scene. Build a dreamcatcher. Then hang the artwork in your windows. Send out a text, make a phone call or post an message on Facebook encouraging your neighbors to do the same. Then, walk around your neighborhood to see what everyone’s created. Make sure to practice social distancing during your walk.
Chalk it up: Grab some sidewalk chalk and head outside to draw pictures and encouraging messages on the sidewalk outside your house. When neighbors pass, you’ll brighten their day with kind words and fun images.
