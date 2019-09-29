FAIRMOUNT — Jackson Bricker Jr. had questions. Lots of questions.
The Madison-Grant Jr.-Sr. High School junior had considered becoming a pilot after hearing about the amazing adventures of some acquaintances.
But on Thursday, he was one of 13 students who had an opportunity to find out what it really takes to earn a license and what the job opportunities are from a fellow Argyll, Paul McGuire, a Purdue University graduate who now works as a corporate pilot.
“It was very helpful. I got a lot of questions answered,” said Bricker, who lives in Yorktown. “It’s great to see a high-quality job for someone from our area and who attended this school.”
He also may have acquired a mentor in McGuire, who told him to call any time.
The exchange was part of Career Day hosted by school officials for the 570 students in grades seven through 12. Madison-Grant is one of many schools serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities that sponsor similar events to give students an idea of the kinds of careers available and what it takes to break into them.
However, most of the 37 professionals presenting at this event, including keynote speaker Jason Callahan, superintendent of Wabash Community Schools, were graduates of Madison-Grant. They represented a variety of fields and disciplines, including fashion design, agribusiness and engineering.
“It has been amazing to see so many of our graduates work in diverse fields, and we really want to share with our students the limitless opportunities available after graduation,” said Madison-Grant counselor Gwen Hodson, who helped organize the event. “Students from Madison-Grant have achieved at all levels and in fields across industries. They don’t always get to see that in the hallways, so we felt it was important to bring the outside world to our students.”
Students started the day with an assembly featuring an inspirational message from Callahan, who grew up in Farimount and was graduated from Madison-Grant in 1994. They then went on to attend small-group talks in classrooms with speakers from up to four areas of career interest for them.
Photos from Callahan’s life were shared on a screen as he shared the highlights from his career.
“Honestly, when I look back at growing up in a small farming community, I feel really blessed,” said Callahan, who started his career in the U.S. Air Force before teaching English at Daleville Jr-Sr. High School. “If you would have asked 17-year-old Jason Callahan to predict his future, I would have gotten very little correct.”
Madison-Grant Principal Ben Mann said one goal of the career day event is to help students find a mission rather than just a job.
“Our student, hopefully, relate and understand these are the same individuals who walked the hallways they do,” he said.
