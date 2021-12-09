I brought my sweet Buddy, a pit mix home in 2019 from the Animal Protection League. He was 9 years old and was surrendered by his owners. He was scared to death.
Buddy’s original owners found him on a Craigslist ad as a puppy. He lived with the same family his entire life — until he didn’t.
Like so many animals before him, Buddy was surrendered to a shelter when his family lost their home. He was completely brokenhearted. The overcrowded shelter was loud and terribly stressful. Despite our staff’s best efforts, Buddy trembled with terror that entire first night.
We moved him up to a large crate in the lobby where it was quieter. I became his person. His crate became my second office. I would sit in it with him for hours working on my laptop and making phone calls. He finally stopped shaking.
Buddy loved to ride in the car; he became a familiar passenger for all my errands around town and loved to get his turkey sliders at Arby’s. I don’t know that I’ve ever had another living creature look at me with such love, or be so excited to see me every day.
Unfortunately, he became very selective about letting anyone else handle him. He bit a couple of staff and they became afraid of him. He had also become aggressive to other animals. It did not seem me working with him was going to help get him adopted.
It became clear if I could not find a rescue willing to take him; I would have to take him home to see if I could make it work with my other pets. He could not stay at the shelter. I was not hopeful but I was willing to try.
I did a long, slow introduction, crating and rotating. There was no snarling or growling so I was cautiously encouraged. Long story short after a careful four months he was fully integrated with my other pets.
There was never one issue with any of my cats or other dogs. He, Maddie and my greyhound, Puff, became best friends chasing each other around the yard. Bringing Buddy home was one of the best chances I’ve ever taken.
Buddy was heartbroken in September 2020 when my Maddie, who was 14, passed. Puff and Buddy became even more bonded. I lost my sweet Buddy on Nov. 23. He was 12. My heart is broken. But not just mine — Puff is still looking for him, waiting for him to come flying out the door so they can run and play. My whole house is full of grief.
One of the reasons I believe it is so hard to recover from the loss of a pet is that they are ingrained in our routines. I have filled his food bowl I don’t know how many times before I remember. I have gone to his crate to let him out, then I remember. I have gone looking for him in the backyard then I remember. And the grief hits me full force all over again.
Buddy picked me and I am so glad he did. To know great grief means you knew great love.
