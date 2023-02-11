If you want to sharpen your gardening skills and you have an interest in sharing your knowledge with others, Purdue Extension has the ideal program for you. Beginning March 6, a Purdue Master Gardener Basic Training Program will be offered by Purdue Extension in Madison County.
The Purdue Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program that provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. In turn, participants volunteer as extensions of Purdue University. As volunteers, participants grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities.
Training will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Madison County Extension Office, from March 6 to May 3. Participants will be exposed to a wide range of subjects, including soil and plant science, diagnosis of plant problems, pesticide safety, and culture of vegetable, flower, landscape and fruit plants.
Fee for the educational series is $165 per participant or $250 for couples living in the same household. The deadline for class registration is Feb. 15 by 4 p.m. Class size is limited.
While the class will be encouraged to create new educational outreach programs, plenty of opportunities exist for volunteers to participate in. Some of these projects include staffing information booths at gardening events, teaching public education classes, speaking to local clubs and organizations, and hands-on demonstration gardens. In addition, after completing the course, graduates can join the Madison County Master Gardener Association with more than 50 members and 20 projects.
Please visit the Purdue Extension Madison County Office website at: https://extension.purdue.edu/Madison/Pages/default.aspx for an application or call the office for a mailed or faxed application. If you have questions about the program contact the Extension Office, 765-641-9514.