Meet Agatha, Mose, Adonis and Sophie

Agatha is so unique. She’s perfectly patterned with the coolest calico colors and patches. Don’t let her name fool you, this gorgeous girl is young, fun and playful. Agatha loves kitty toys and wands are her absolute favorite. She’s sweet and affectionate and likes to be held and pet. The perfect balance of needy and independent, she also enjoys time alone and likes to do her own thing. Her adoption fee is $50 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Mose is a heartbreaker. His worried wrinkles and soulful eyes speak volumes — this deserving boy wants a family. He arrived at APL with bite marks on his face, missing fur and possible road rash on his back end. No one is certain of his story, but despite his likely unpleasant past, Mose is pure sweetness. At 5 years old, he’s gentle, loving and friendly with everyone. He’s a terrific tail-wagger with great leash manners and an incredible personality. Mose is a loyal lover who prefers to have his humans to himself. He’ll thrive without other pets, but the love he gives is sure to fill your heart and home. His adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Adonis is a super happy guy. He loves other cats and perching in window sills. He is 4 years old, and he’s searching for his forever home. His adoption fee is $45 and includes his neuter, vaccines, deworm, microchip and FIV/FeLV test.
Sophie is a 2-year-old yellow lab mix and is such a fun girl. She likes cats, dogs and kids. She would do best in a home that is active. Her adoption fee is $125 and includes her spay, vaccines, deworm, microchip and heart worm test.