Meet Alondra, China Girl, Espur and Sam

Alondra is the cutest cat napper. With gorgeous, glistening green eyes, this black-and-white beauty will stop you in your tracks. Loving and laid back at only 3 years old, Alondra has a long life of cuddling ahead of her. Alondra will be an incredible companion for any adopter. Alondra’s adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
China Girl has a stellar smile. With a contagious zest for life and a permanent happy face, this giddy gal is sure to brighten your world. At 5 years old, China Girl is friendly and easy going when meeting other dogs, but prefers a home without cats. She’s a little lacking in the leash walking department, but eager to please and ready to learn. China Girl will be a pleasant pet for any adopter or family! China Girl’s adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Espurr is a female calico and domestic short hair mix. She is up-to-date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She does well with other cats, dogs and children. Her adoption fee is $45.
Sam (right) is a pug and beagle mix. He’s a senior male that has been neutered and is up-to-date on his vaccinations. He does well with other dogs, cats and children.