Meet Angelicat, Dixie, Carmel and Dot

Like polka dots? How about just the dot? Dot here is a sweet mixed breed puppy. Your guess for her breed is about as good as ours. She was found as a stray roaming in the cold at just 5 months old. Luckily, a nice lady found her and got her warm. She loves to play with kitties, other dogs and any toy in her reach. Dot’s adoption fee would be $125, including her spay, vaccinations, rabies, a microchip and dewormed.
Carmel is a very sweet boy. His mother, Missy, came in with him and his two littermates, and everyone has been adopted except for this sweetheart. He is shy and would love a home to call his own. Come see Carmel at the humane society, fill out the adoption application and get approved to take him home. The adoption fee for cats is $25. This fee includes spaying/neutering, age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV testing, rabies vaccines for pets 4 months and older and worming.
Hey, y’all, meet APL’s Southern belle, Dixie! Dixie is a 5-year-old American bulldog/terrier mix. Dixie is all about hosting parties and dressing up in her finest attire. This energetic, social butterfly loves meeting new people. Despite her put-together appearance and winning smile, Dixie is still catching up on some basic etiquette lessons. Dixie can be a little energetic and rambunctious for some tiny tots, so we’re recommending that she find a home with older children. She also has proven herself to be quite the kitty chaser, so would need a home without cats. Dixie’s adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, dewormer, 30 days of pet health insurance and a wellness exam.
Angelicat is waiting for you. With bright eyes and a wonderful, white coat, Angelicat is simply stunning. She’s a 3-year-old, calm and quiet lady with a sweet disposition. She’s a pleasant purrer who enjoys the company of friendly felines and will likely do well with other pets. Angelicat will be a loving, loyal lap cat for any adopter! Angelicat’s adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.