Meet Axel, Ricky, Bullet and Pickle Juice

Axel has mastered the art of the head tilt. With kind, expressive eyes and an innocent baby face, this beautiful boy is impossible to resist. Active and high energy, Axel is 11 months old and always ready to play. He’s goofy, good-natured and gets along well with everyone he meets — dogs, cats and humans of all ages. He’ll thrive with daily exercise and continued training. He’s young, fun and eager to please. Axel has a bright future and will be a great addition to any active home. Axel’s adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
TOP: Ricky is a cool cat. With gorgeous green eyes and an adorable black spot on his nose, he’s easy to find in our free-roaming cat sanctuary. At 4 years old, Ricky enjoys fresh air and bird watching on the screened in porch and gets along well with his many feline friends. He’s curious, loving and eager to meet new people. He’s also front declawed. His adoption fee is $85 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Bullet is a domestic short hair, large orange-and-white male cat. He is up to date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. He’s FIV+ and was running around the neighborhood of the Madison County Humane Society so the staff took him. He’s now ready for a home of his own. He’s a lovable guy who gets along with other cats. His birth date is approximately June 2, 2013. Come see him, fill out the adoption application and get approved to take Bullet home.
Pickle Juice, also known as “Juice,” is a young, male Rottweiler mix. He’s sweet, playful, young, active and a squeaky toy killer. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. He will do good with other dogs, cats and children. He really needs an active home that can exercise him and remind him to work for something. Loves to wear bandannas and killing squeaky toys is pretty high on his list. He knows a lot of commands, too.