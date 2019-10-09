Bella is all smiles! With terrific tail wags and the most charming happy-go-lucky personality, this 5-year-old gal is the total package. Pleasantly plump at 67 pounds, she’s snuggly sweet and fantastically friendly. Bella gets along well with both cats and dogs, but her excitement may be too much for small children. She’s strong on a leash and could use some help with manners, but she’s anxious to learn and eager to please. Bella’s adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
J.K. Meowling is a very loving, sweet girl. She can be seen at the Anderson Petsmart. Her adoption fee is $45.
Lilly Belle's cuteness is off the charts! At only 6 months old, this curious kitten is always on the move and loves to play. Lilly Belle is sweet, petite, and absolutely adorable. Her face is fantastic with unique markings and the most charming grey chin. Her coat is velvety soft and she adores affection from humans. She’s playful, pleasant, and will do well in a home with other pets. Lilly Belle will be a wonderful kitty companion! Lilly Belle’s adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a free wellness exam.
Mario and Luigi are a bonded pair of brothers looking for their forever home with you. They spend their days playing and their nights cuddling. They would do best in a home with kids 6 and older. Their adoption fee together is $125.
Meet Bella, JK Meowling, Lilli Belle and Mario and Luigi