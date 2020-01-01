Meet Benny, Harley Joe, Abbi and Kaymon

Benny is 1 ½ years old with a brindle coat and bright brown eyes. He has a sweet disposition and is a curious, compact cutie with a playful personality. Full of energy with a contagious zest for life, he’s tons of fun and would love a yard to play ball in and a canine playmate to keep him company. Kitties are too much fun to chase, so Benny will need a home without cats. His adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Harley Joe has gorgeous green eyes and a terrific tiger-striped coat. At 2 years old, he’s laidback, gentle and friendly. He enjoys the company of other kind kitties and should do well sharing a home with any pleasant pet. His adoption fee is $50 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Abbi is a domestic short-hair mix who is a young female. She’s up-to-date on vaccinations and has been spayed. She would do well in a home with other cats, dogs and children.
Kaymon is a small, Chihuahua mix. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. He would do well in a home with other dogs and cats. He was left at the shelter gate overnight. He was pretty sad, but now he’s trying to find a new home. He’s 8-9 years old.