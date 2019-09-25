Meet Borris, Carmack, Henning and Strayzie

We can’t get enough of Borris! With a head tilt guaranteed to melt even the coldest hearts, Borris is seriously sweet and absolutely irresistible. At 8 years old, he’s a distinguished, dapper dude who’s calm and gentle, but young at heart. Borris is always down for dressing up and going out. He walks wonderfully on a leash and sits on command. He gets along well with both cats and dogs, but prefers a calmer home with older kiddos. Borris will be a fun, loving addition to any home. Borris’s adoption fee is only $30 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Carmack is a magnificent meower! At only 1 year old, Carmie (as his friends call him) is the best boy. He’s a black beauty with the most luxurious, velvety coat. It’s thick and super soft, and you’ll never want to stop snuggling him. Carmack adores affection and demands it from everyone he meets. He doesn’t mind sharing your lap with other friendly felines and enjoys the company of dogs as well. If you’re on the hunt for a cuddly, loving kitty — this boy is for you. Carmack will be an incredible companion for any adopter. Carmack’s adoption fee is $85 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Henning has spent his entire life with us — 732 days. He is very playful and is waiting for his forever home! He does well with kids, cats and dogs. His adoption fee is $65.
Strayzie is a 3- to 4-year-old bulldog/boxer mix. She does well with cats, but needs a meet-and-greet with other dogs. Kids 12 and older would be best for her. Her adoption fee is $125.