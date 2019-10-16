Meet Brock, Stooge, Rhonda and Fiona

Fiona is a domestic short hair young female cat. She’s up-to-date on vaccinations and has been spayed. She’s good with other cats, dogs and children.
Rhonda is an adult mixed breed who needs a home with no other dogs, cats or kids. Her vaccinations are up-to-date and she has been spayed.
Brock is an overgrown puppy with an adorable baby face. He’s 1 ½ years old and 58 pounds. He is a super sweet boy with a great personality and wonderful temperament. He’s perfectly playful and would love a canine companion for backyard rough housing. Brock does best with dogs his size as his strength and play style may be too much for small dogs or kitties. He’ll fit well into an active home of big dog lovers. Brock is on Fall Break at Pet Palace, but that hasn’t stopped his search for a home. We’ve reduced his adoption fee to only $30 while he’s away.
Stooge is no joke. This gorgeous, grey striped guy is seriously sweet. With bright, wide eyes and a pleasant personality, Stooge is quite the catch. He’s calm and laid back at 6 years old, but attentive and eager to meet new friends. He gets along well with our free-roaming felines and loves nothing more than a warm lap and cat nap. Stooge will be an excellent addition to any loving home. Stooge’s adoption fee is $85 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a free wellness exam.