Meet Buddy, Reigna, Celeste and Plum and Peacock

This adorable fluffy guy is Buddy. Despite being a senior, Buddy is quite the energetic busybody. He enjoys being “in the know” about things around town. Some of his favorite hobbies include walks, sniffing, barking at thunder and eavesdropping on conversations. He’d love to have a chance to meet you and show off his million dollar smile! Buddy tested positive for heartworm when he arrived in our care. He’s begun the slow-kill method of treatment, which is super simple for him and his caretaker. Don’t let this stop you from making your connection with Buddy! His adoption fee is $30 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Reigna is ridiculously cute. She’s sweet and petite at just under 6 pounds and only 4 years old. With an adorable babyface and terrific tiger stripes, we can’t get enough of her beauty. Reigna is friendly, gentle and calm. She’s curious to meet new friends and discover new things — like when someone sticks a cellphone into her cage to snap a photo. Reigna will be a lovely kitty companion for any adopter. Reigna’s adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Left: Celeste has the cutest smoosh face we’ve ever seen. She loves kisses, walks and treats. She needs a home with no cats and will need a meet-and-greet with other dogs. She will make someone the perfect snuggle buddy. Her adoption fee is $75.
Plum and Peacock are bonded and need to go home together. We pulled them a few years ago from another city shelter. They love each other and need to stay with each other. They like other cats and don’t mind dogs. Their adoption fee together is $65.