Catniss is a beautiful bobtail cat who is very laid back and low key at 4 years old. This cute couch potato is a lovely, little lap cat who prefers a calm, quieter home. Catniss is affectionate and loves to be pet. Her gorgeous looks match her pleasant personality. Catniss’ adoption fee is $50 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam. Apply online at inapl.org.
Meet Catniss, Sparkle, Adonis and Maxx
Dogs & cats looking for forever homes
