Meet Eclipse, Honey, Andy and Skylar

Eclipse will never leave you in the dark — this girl will illuminate your life. This sweet, striped sanctuary kitty is irresistibly cute with her wonderful, white nose and perfectly painted toes. At 6 years old, Eclipse is a gentle gal with a pleasant personality. She enjoys the company of felines and welcomes human visitors. Her adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, FIV/FeLV tests, deworming, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Honey lives up to her name. This girl is seriously sweet. With an irresistible pout that’s sure to melt even the coldest hearts, this wonderful 1-year-old is the total package. Weighing in at only 36 pounds, she is small but mighty. She’s a friendly, pleasant pal who gets along well with other dogs, but prefers a cat-free home. She’ll likely do well with children, too. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Andy is an 8-month-old Heinz 57 (mixed breed). His favorites things include other dogs, toys and treats. He likes cats, too. His adoption fee is $125.
Skylar is a 13-year-old male Siamese who will steal your heart and maybe your lunch, too. He loves cats and kittens. He doesn’t mind dogs either. This guy is the perfect combo of friendly and sweet. His adoption fee is $45.