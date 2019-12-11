You are the owner of this article.
Meet Henry, Momma, Harper and Purrnado

Dogs & cats looking for forever homes

  • 1 min to read

At Animal Protection League

ADDRESS: 613 Dewey St., Anderson.

HOURS: Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter is closed Wednesdays and Sundays

Henry

Henry will knock your socks off. This guy is seriously amazing. From his uniquely colored face mask to his stellar personality, Henry is truly the total package. At only 2 years old and weighing in at 70 pounds, he’s a Great Pyrenees mix who sits for treats and walks wonderfully on a leash. Friendly and social, he gets along well with playful pals and warms up to kitties if given time. Henry will make a fantastic furry addition to any home or family! Henry’s adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Momma

Momma is simply stunning. Sweet and petite at just over 6 pounds, this 2-year-old friendly feline is frisky and fun. With glistening green eyes and a beautiful black and white coat, you’ll easily spot this gorgeous gal in our FIV positively amazing cat room. Momma gets along well with other kind kitties and enjoys the company of two-legged friends. She’ll be a loyal companion for any loving adopter. FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) is a widely misunderstood condition. Many people think that it’s easily spread, makes cats very sick and that they have a lower life expectancy, so they are not often adopted. This is far from the truth. Should you adopt an FIV cat? Absolutely! Momma’s adoption fee is only $30 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.

At Madison County Humane Society

ADDRESS: 2219 Crystal St., Anderson.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.; Kennel visits on Sunday only from noon to 2 p.m. Closed Wednesday.

Harper

Harper is 2 years old and in a shelter? It’s not suiting Harper! Harper needs a fun, face-paced home with a lot of things to do. She likes cats and would need a meet-and-greet with any dogs in the home. Her adoption fee is $125.
Purrnado

Purrnando loves to cuddle. He will also rid your home of mice. His adoption fee is $25.

Follow managing editor - digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

