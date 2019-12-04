Meet Kiki, Peachy, Fizzy and Giggity

KiKi is the best! With a thick, velvety soft coat of beautiful, bright white fur, this gorgeous girl is a showstopper. At only 3 years old, KiKi is a friendly and affectionate social butterfly. Eager to greet visitors to our purple cat house, she has a pleasant personality and welcoming way about her. She loves attention, head scratches and sweet snuggles from everyone she meets. She gets along with other friendly pets as well. KiKi will be an excellent companion for any adopter! KiKi’s adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Peachy is just peachy. This girl is seriously great! Weighing in at 47 pounds and 2 years old, this bubbly babe is energetic and full of fun. Peachy’s floppy, wonky ears give this charming chick a perfect profile to match her sweet disposition. She’s happy and playful with other dogs, but may need your help to learn that cats prefer not to be chased. She’d love human playmates and an active family. Peachy’s adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Fizzy is a sassy, wire-haired mix who looks for the fun in everything. She’s a mover and loves to be active. She likes other dogs but chases cats. She does well with kids, too. Her adoption fee is $125.
Giggity is a sweet 8-month-old kitten looking for a home of his own. He would do well in any home. His adoption fee is $65.