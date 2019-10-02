Meet Lillian, Ryker, Jasper and Shakespaw

What is sweeter than pie? Lillian! Our adorable pint-sized gal is just the friend you’ve been looking for. She even knows how to “sit pretty” on her back hind legs for photos! Lillian is the perfect companion for a stroll in the park or a cuddle on the couch. This 8-year-old girl has a calm, easygoing demeanor and would be a great addition to any home. Lillian’s adoption fee is only $30 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Ryker may look solemn and stern, but this gentle gal is only serious about snuggles. She’s a 5-year-old, friendly feline with a sweet disposition and creamsicle-colored coat. Ryker is a lovely, likable lady who’s merry, mellow and charmingly calm. She’ll be a loyal, caring companion for any adopter. Ryker’s adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Jasper is a 5-year-old Catahoula leopard dog mix. He does well with kids 8 and older and needs a home with no cats. His adoption fee is $125.
Shakespaw is a happy, loving guy. He is very mellow and would enjoy any home. His adoption fee is $45.