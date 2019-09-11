Meet Max, Rosalyn, Ami and Cali

Max is phenomenal! At just over a year old, he truly is the total package. A bit shy and timid, he warms up more slowly than your typical playful pup, but he’s friendly, pleasant and gentle with everyone he meets. He’ll do anything for a cheeseburger and insists on a car ride each time he prances through the parking lot. Max gets along well with cats and dogs and is sure to be an excellent addition to any loving home! Max’s adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
This breathtaking black beauty steals your heart with her sweet disposition and gentle, kind eyes. At 9 years old, Rosalynn has plenty of experience in the fine art of friendship and will be a wonderful kitty companion. She gets along well with other cats and welcomes sanctuary visitors of all ages. Rosalynn’s soft, luxurious coat is purrfect for petting. She’ll be a lovely lap cat. Rosalynn’s adoption fee is only $30. It includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, FIV/FeLV test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Ami is a (FIV+) male domestic short hair that is medium orange/red/white. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. He has special needs. He’s a sweet, lovable kitty and would love to be your new pet. Please come see Ami at the Humane Society, fill out the adoption application and get approved to take him home. With Ami being FIV+ he will need to be the only cat in the house. He is able to be around other animals such as dogs and rabbits, just no cats.
Cali is a small female tricolor rat terrier. She’s up-to-date on vaccinations and has been spayed. She prefers a home without dogs and children. She’s a little moody. Cali likes things to be a certain way. She like walks, treats and playing. She does really well with people and cats, but she gets really jealous of other dogs and kids. She is also really protective of her food. Come see Cali at the Humane Society, and fill out the adoption application.