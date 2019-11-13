Meet Mocha, Tully, Beanie and Aristotle

Beanie is a small male Shih Tzu. His vaccinations are up to date, and he has been neutered. He’s good with other dogs and cats.
Mocha is a perfect, perky pal. This girl has a terrific temperament and a bright, bubbly personality that’s sure to light up any room. At 2 years old and weighing in at only 30 pounds, she is a compact cutie. She adores humans of all ages and enjoys the company of friendly canine pals. She’s a great copilot who rides nicely in a car and walks wonderfully with a harness. Mocha will be an excellent pet for any adopter. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Tully is practicing selfie poses. It’s not easy squeezing those long, white whiskers into the frame. This gorgeous gray gal is absolutely stunning with her big, bright eyes and velvety coat. At only 2 years old, she’s friendly and sweet. Eager to meet new friends and quick to snuggle up with her best pals. Tully will be a terrific addition to any loving home or family. Tully’s adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Aristotle is a small black-and-white tuxedo cat. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered. He was a stray that was just thrown out like the trash. Nobody wanted him so he was brought to the Madison County Humane Society, where he will be cared for until he finds his forever home. He’s a sweet, lovable kitty and would love to be your new pet.