You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ADOPT TODAY
TAKE US HOME

Meet Mocha, Tully, Beanie and Aristotle

Dogs & cats looking for forever homes

  • 1 min to read

At Animal Protection League

ADDRESS: 613 Dewey St., Anderson.

HOURS: Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter is closed Wednesdays and Sundays

Mocha

Mocha is a perfect, perky pal. This girl has a terrific temperament and a bright, bubbly personality that’s sure to light up any room. At 2 years old and weighing in at only 30 pounds, she is a compact cutie. She adores humans of all ages and enjoys the company of friendly canine pals. She’s a great copilot who rides nicely in a car and walks wonderfully with a harness. Mocha will be an excellent pet for any adopter. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Tully

Tully is practicing selfie poses. It’s not easy squeezing those long, white whiskers into the frame. This gorgeous gray gal is absolutely stunning with her big, bright eyes and velvety coat. At only 2 years old, she’s friendly and sweet. Eager to meet new friends and quick to snuggle up with her best pals. Tully will be a terrific addition to any loving home or family. Tully’s adoption fee is $85 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.

At Madison County Humane Society

ADDRESS: 2219 Crystal St., Anderson.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.; Kennel visits on Sunday only from noon to 2 p.m. Closed Wednesday.

Beanie

Beanie is a small male Shih Tzu. His vaccinations are up to date, and he has been neutered. He’s good with other dogs and cats.
Aristotle

Aristotle is a small black-and-white tuxedo cat. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered. He was a stray that was just thrown out like the trash. Nobody wanted him so he was brought to the Madison County Humane Society, where he will be cared for until he finds his forever home. He’s a sweet, lovable kitty and would love to be your new pet.

​Follow managing editor - digital Heather Bremer on Twitter (@HeatherBTHB) or email her at heather.bremer@heraldbulletin.com.

Recommended for you