Meet Mulan, Titus, Abbi and Gypsy

Mulan is truly magical. This gorgeous gray guy has a pleasant personality to match his glowing good looks. At only 8 months old, Mulan is loving, affectionate and sweet as can be. He likes being held and his velvety soft fur begs to be pet. He’ll likely adjust well to any home with the help of a patient adopter. Mulan will be an excellent companion! You must meet Mulan! Mulan’s adoption fee is $50 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Titus is ready for some football. At 5 years old, this friendly fellow will be the MVP of your home team. He’s a charming chap with a sweet disposition. A social butterfly, he is eager to meet new friends. Titus has a terrific temperament! He takes treats gently from your hand and walks nicely with a harness. He’s pleasant and playful with other dogs, doesn’t mind the company of kitties and will do well with children. Titus will be an awesome addition to any home or family. Titus’s adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, heartworm test, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Abbi is a sweet girl who showed up as an injured stray. She is loving the indoor life and likes dogs, cats and kids. She is 1-2 years old. Her adoption fee is $65.
Gypsy is one of a kind. She’s a petite girl, who is active and would love a running/walking/hiking partner. She needs a home with adults. Her adoption fee is $125.