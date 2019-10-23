Meet Pandoria, Tom, Idgie and Khloe

Looking for a sweet, energetic gal pal? If so, Pandoria is your girl. This happy-go-lucky, 6-month-old puppy is ready for adventure. She’d be a perfect walking/hiking buddy and would love be able to zoom around your yard with a few toys. Pandoria would be a great fit for any home. She gets along well with dogs, cats and children. Pandoria is a 28-pound retriever mix who is ready to pack her bags and head home with you. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, deworming, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Tom is truly terrific. As a newer resident in our free-roaming cat sanctuary, this awesome orange boy has adjusted wonderfully to his new digs. At 5 years old, Tom is a sweet, social butterfly who happily greats everyone he meets and soaks up every ounce of affection. His thick fur coat is soft like velvet and his marvelous meows are impossible to resist. He enjoys the company of other pleasant pets, and he’s friendly with both adults and kids. Tom will be an amazing addition to any loving home or family. Tom’s adoption fee is $85 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip, deworming, FIV/FeLV tests, 30 days of pet health insurance and a free wellness exam.
Idgie is a female, domestic short hair who is medium-sized. Her vaccinations are up-to-date and she has been spayed. She is good with other cats, dogs and children.
Khloe is a female Alaskan malamute and husky mix. She is house-trained and up-to-date on her vaccinations as well as spayed. She will do fine with other dogs, cats and children. Her adoption fee is $75.